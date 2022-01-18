Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Tuesday January 18, 2022

Hopefully, most of you have the day off as we commemorate Martin Luther King’s 93rd birthday today.

The GM and Head coach interviews have begun and more requests for interviews have been made.

This weekend’s playoff games were less not very competitive save for the Raiders/Bengals and Cowboys/49ers games. The way the Cowboys game ended created an immediate negative impression of their offensive coordinator but should not be the entire analysis.

Around DN since the last Open Thread

The Vikings request to interview Rams OC Kevin O’Connell for head coaching job.

Vikings request to interview Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for head coaching job.

Vikings request to interview 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans for head coaching job.

Vikings Interview Packers’ Hackett, Titans’ Ossenfort for GM job.

Other Vikings News

There is some speculation that the Vikings are interested in Patriots OC Josh McDaniel.

There is more kicking Zimmer when he is down stories coming out which I find distasteful, unnecessary, and low class. But I am often wrong so maybe it is needed for catharsis?

PFN (profootballnetwork) gave a Vikings 2022 Offseason Preview.

