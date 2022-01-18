Vikings request to interview Rams DC Raheem Morris for head coaching job

With the Minnesota Vikings currently halfway through their initial interviews for GM candidates (with several more scheduled for the next few days), the team has added another name to their search for a head coach.

Peter Schrager of the NFL Network is reporting that the Vikings have requested an interview with Raheem Morris, who is currently serving as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams.

Morris has been a head coach in the National Football League before. He was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009 to 2011, compiling a record of 17-31 in his three years on the sideline and not reaching the playoffs in any of those years. He then moved on to be the defensive backs coach in Washington for three seasons before joining the Atlanta Falcons’ coaching staff.

Morris served in several positions with the Falcons, and was named the team’s interim head coach after they fired Dan Quinn five games into the 2020 season. He was 4-7 as the Falcons’ head coach that season, including a victory over the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium that gave the then 0-5 Falcons their first win of that season.

The Falcons hired Arthur Smith to be their head coach, and Morris was not retained as a part of his staff. That gave him the opportunity to join Sean McVay in Los Angeles as the team’s defensive coordinator.

The request to interview Morris means that the Vikings have reached out to both of the Rams’ coordinators, as they have already requested an interview with the team’s offensive coordinator, former NFL quarterback Kevin O’Connell.

What do you think of the idea of Raheem Morris being the tenth head coach in Vikings’ history, everyone?