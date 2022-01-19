 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Wednesday January 19, 2022

By MarkSP18
Around DN since the last Open Thread

The Vikings request to interview Bucs DC Raheem Morris for head coaching job.

Vikings getting Coach/GM interview process underway

Other Vikings News

PFN (profootballnetwork) gave a Vikings 2022 Offseason Preview.

3 Pending Free Agents that should be no brainer returns

“Insider” lists Broncos as top option for Cousins

Sauce Is the Name Most Commonly Linked to Vikings in 2022 NFL Draft

Vikings Mocks

Vikings Draft Report

https://www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com/teams/2022/minnesota-vikings

And some simulators for fun ...

https://fanspeak.com/ontheclock-nfl-mock-draft-simulator/

Fanspeak has a paid version that allows trades!

https://www.profootballnetwork.com/mockdraft/

https://www.pff.com/draft/nfl-mock-draft-simulator

https://first-pick.com/

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

