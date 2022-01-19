Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Wednesday January 19, 2022

Happy Hump Day!

Around DN since the last Open Thread

The Vikings request to interview Bucs DC Raheem Morris for head coaching job.

Vikings getting Coach/GM interview process underway

Other Vikings News

PFN (profootballnetwork) gave a Vikings 2022 Offseason Preview.

3 Pending Free Agents that should be no brainer returns

“Insider” lists Broncos as top option for Cousins

Sauce Is the Name Most Commonly Linked to Vikings in 2022 NFL Draft

Vikings Mocks

Vikings Draft Report

https://www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com/teams/2022/minnesota-vikings

And some simulators for fun ...

https://fanspeak.com/ontheclock-nfl-mock-draft-simulator/

Fanspeak has a paid version that allows trades!

https://www.profootballnetwork.com/mockdraft/

https://www.pff.com/draft/nfl-mock-draft-simulator

https://first-pick.com/

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: