Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Thursday January 20, 2022

Happy Hump Day!
Can’t we just bring in Brian Daboll or Byron Leftwich and call it a day? Everyone knows those are the two aggressive offensive coaches the Vikings need. No more of this passive crap. The team has the weapons to play with Green Bay, KC and Tampa. Let’s just do it. Bring in a DC to run that side and let’s roll.
Around DN since the last Open Thread
Mark has his Offseason Plan v 1.0
Chris has Mel Kiper’s pick for the Vikings in his first Mock Draft of the Year
Other Vikings News
Heavy.com says Mike Zimmer is a Top DC Candidate
Vikings Wire has Three Head Coaching Hires that would be an Absolute Disaster for the Vikings
Media Selection of the Day
Since I actually posted the thread today.
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...