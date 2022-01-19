Vikings Daily SITREP - Is Kirk Cousins Overrated?

Is Kirk Cousins overrated? Jayson asks that question. Your Minnesota Vikings are still engaged in a very busy general manager and head coach search. The new GM and HC will have a decision they need to reach soon, and that is to keep or try and trade Kirk Cousins? We have all seen the general boxscore stats, and Jayson gets into some of the more in-depth advanced stats to ask if Captain Kirk is rated correctly? The new regime has a tough decision to make. Will they make the correct one? We’ll have to wait and see.

What are your thoughts on Kirk Cousins? Do you think he’s overrated?

