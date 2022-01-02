We’re going to be waiting all day for Sunday Night, as today features what will be the last appearance in prime time of the 2021 NFL season for the Minnesota Vikings. They’ll be traveling to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football with their playoff hopes still, nominally, alive.

We want to make sure you have everything you need to follow all of the action, so let’s do that, shall we?

Television Info

This one will be kicking off pretty late in the day, with the action getting underway at 7:15 PM Central time. This one will be shown on NBC, and there’s no map needed for this one because. . .well, it’s NBC. You have NBC, I promise. In the Twin Cities, this one will be on KARE-11. If you’re outside the Twin Cities, find your NBC affiliate and enjoy the game.

For our men and women in uniform overseas, this one will be shown LIVE on the American Forces Network (because there aren’t any other games on). The game will air on AFN Sports, and coverage will start at 0100Z on Monday morning. That works out to a 0200L Monday morning kickoff for everyone in Central Europe, 0400L Monday morning for those on Arabian Standard Time, and 1000L Monday morning for fans in Japan and Korea.

Radio Info

Once again, the Vikings Radio Network and all of its affiliates will be bringing you live broadcasts of every Vikings game for 2021. If you’re traveling around an area where there’s an affiliate or you just prefer the radio to the television, check out their site and find the affiliate in your area.

If you’re going to be using satellite radio, you can get this week’s game from either Sirius Channel 81 or XM Channel 226. There will also be a national broadcast from Westwood One that will be aired on Sirius XM NFL Radio, Channel 88. Those channels will bring you the Vikings Radio Network feed. If you’re using the Sirius XM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is on Channel 820.

Referee Info

The good folks from Football Zebras inform us that the officiating crew for this one will be led by Clay Martin. This will be the third game involving the Vikings that Martin’s crew has called this year, and the Vikings are 2-0 in those games. They handled the Vikings’ 30-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks back in Week 3 and the Vikings’ 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10.

Weather Info

The weather is definitely going to be a factor for tonight’s game, according to our friends at WeatherNation. Temperatures at kickoff for this one are forecast to be in the single digits, with winds out of the northwest pushing the wind chills below zero during tonight’s contest. No snow or anything is anticipated, so that’s helpful.

Betting Info

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings are now a 13-point underdog, as the line jumped by about a touchdown after the Kirk Cousins news. The over/under for this one is currently sitting at 42.5 points. You can use the link there to track any potential changes all the way up to kickoff.

Streaming Info

Because this game is on NBC, you can watch the game via NBC Sports dot com or the NBC Sports app You can also get the game on NFL GamePass, or by checking out a service such as Fubo TV.

As far as illegal streaming, I won’t belabor the point like I usually do. Don’t promote illegal streams here or you’ll be banned. Do not pass “Go,” do not collect $200.

Watch-Along Info

As we mentioned earlier this week, Vikings Report with Drew and Ted will be doing a live watch-along during Sunday night’s game. The stream will go live at around 6:45 PM Central, and will be embedded into all of our quarterly Open Threads, or you can view it on the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube Channel, where you can interact with the show through chat.

Post-Game Info

Once the game is over with, our friends from Climbing the Pocket will have a live post-game show for your viewing pleasure as well. The Climbing the Pocket show will be on their YouTube channel (linked above) as well as the Daily Norseman FaceBook page.

That should be just about everything you need to know for tonight’s game between the Green Bay Packers and your Minnesota Vikings from Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football. As usual, we will have Open Threads for each quarter of the game, with the first one dropping approximately an hour before kickoff.