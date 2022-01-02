Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re about ninety minutes away from kickoff at Lambeau Field for Sunday Night Football between the Green Bay Packers and your Minnesota Vikings. Both teams have released their inactive lists for tonight’s contest, so let’s take a look at who will be sitting out of this one for both teams.

Minnesota Vikings

DE Tashawn Bower

CB Cameron Dantzler (calf)

G Wyatt Davis

RB Wayne Gallman

DT Michael Pierce (illness)

QB Kyle Sloter

Sloter is inactive, making Kellen Mond the back up to Sean Mannion tonight if anything should happen. No other surprises, as Pierce had been declared out yesterday and Dantzler was listed as doubtful on the final injury report.

Green Bay Packers

OT David Bakhtiari (knee)

S Shawn Davis

DT Jack Heflin

S Vernon Scott

OL Billy Turner (knee)

The Packers had declared CB Jaire Alexander out for this one, but he’s not listed among their inactives because the team placed him on the COVID-19 list just a short time ago. No other surprises on the list for Green Bay.

Those are your inactive lists for tonight’s game, ladies and gentlemen. Your Open Thread for the first quarter of play will be dropping around an hour before kickoff at approximately 6:15 PM Central time.