Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: Key information and first quarter discussion

It’s taken all day, but we’re on the verge of kicking things off for Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field between the Green Bay Packers and your Minnesota Vikings. Let’s get you up to speed for tonight’s contest by passing along all of the info you need to know.

Date and Time: Sunday, 2 January 2022, 7:15 PM Central time

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Television Coverage: NBC nationwide (KARE-11 in the Twin Cities), NBC Sports dot com, NBC Sports app

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, Sirius Channel 81, XM Channel 226, SiriusXM NFL Radio (Channel 88), SiriusXM App Channel 820

Live Watch-Along:

Line: Vikings +13, Over/Under 42.5

Chris’ Prediction: Packers 24, Vikings 17

Three Keys

1) Do whatever you can to pressure Aaron Rodgers - The Vikings’ defense is going to need to step up huge if this team wants to have any shot of winning, because points are likely going to be few and far between for the offense tonight. Rodgers’ mobility is somewhat limited by his toe issue, so the Vikings need to get after him and not give him all day to find receivers.

2) Hammer the run on offense - The Green Bay run defense isn’t good, which means that the Vikings are going to have to lean heavily on Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison in this one. If they can get things going on the ground, much like the last time these two teams met in Green Bay, they can control the clock and keep the Packers’ offense off the field, which is their best shot of winning this one.

3) No dumb mistakes - Whether it’s penalties or boneheaded plays on special teams, the Vikings can’t make any sort of mistakes tonight. If they want to walk out of this one with a victory, they’ll have to play a damn near perfect game. This team has been known for their mistakes at the worst times this season, and they’ll need to keep that from happening to pull the upset tonight.

Know the Foe: Acme Packing Company

There you have it, folks. . .all of the relevant information for tonight’s contest.

I know that we’re expecting a pretty ugly, brutal contest for our team tonight. . .but who knows? Maybe we’ll all be wrong and we can all come back in about three hours and talk about how wrong we really were.

Enjoy the game, and if you’re taking part in the live watch-along, we hope that you enjoy that, too.

