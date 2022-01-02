Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

We’ve made it through the first quarter of Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field, and your Minnesota Vikings trail the Green Bay Packers by a score of 3-0.

Here’s the video stream for our live watch-along, which you can either watch here or on the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube channel.

The Vikings won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, giving the Green Bay offense the football first. The combination of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams moved the Packers’ offense downfield in rapid fashion, and they pushed into the red zone. Anthony Barr made a nice stop on third down, and the Packers settled for a Mason Crosby field goal attempt, and he connected from 35 yards out to give the home team an early 3-0 lead.

The Vikings got their initial drive into Green Bay territory, and faced a 4th-and-3 at the Green Bay 47. Mike Zimmer, with basically nothing to lose, decided to roll the dice and go for it. Sean Mannion tried to hit C.J. Ham right at the first down marker, but the pass went off of his hands incomplete for a turnover on downs.

The Packers took the ball and once again pushed deep into Minnesota territory, and faced a fourth down of their own from the Minnesota 11-yard line. The Packers then tried to go to Adams in the end zone, and it was broken up by Mackensie Alexander for another turnover on downs!

The Vikings then went three-and-out on their next possession, and Jordan Berry’s punt wound up giving the Packers the ball at their own 37. Minnesota’s defense then forced another three-and-out to get the ball back for the offense.

As we move to the second quarter of play, the Vikings trail the Packers by a score of 3-0. Come join us for the second quarter of play!