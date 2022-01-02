Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

We’re at halftime of Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field, and the Green Bay Packers are in total control, leading your Minnesota Vikings by a score of 20-3.

Here’s the video stream for our live watch-along, which you can either watch here or on the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube channel.

The Vikings started the quarter with the football, and wound up punting the football away after another three-and-out. Green Bay once again pushed down the field and threatened the red zone, but once again settled for another field goal attempt from Mason Crosby. Crosby connected from 36 yards out, and the lead grew to 6-0 with just over nine minutes to go in the half.

Minnesota’s offense once again went three-and-out after a sack of Sean Mannion on first down put the Vikings behind schedule. And, once again, the Packers pushed the football down the field and moved into Minnesota territory. This time, however, the Vikings gave up the big score, as Rodgers found Allen Lazard for a 20-yard touchdown to extend their lead. Mason Crosby’s extra point is good, and the Packers led 13-0 with just over four minutes left in the first half.

After yet another three-and-out from the Minnesota offense, the Packers went down the field with no resistance again and added another touchdown, this one from Rodgers to Davante Adams from 11 yards out to make it 20-0 just before halftime. The Vikings managed to get Greg Joseph into position to attempt a 51-yard field goal, and it went through! The Vikings won’t get shut out!

The defense has been playing decently enough, but it’s hard for them to sustain what they’re doing when the offense can’t actually keep the ball for more than three plays.

It’s getting late early at Lambeau Field, as the Minnesota Vikings trail the Green Bay Packers by a score of 20-3. Come on in and join us for the third quarter anyway, won’t you?