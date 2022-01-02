Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

One more time, everyone, I’m going to ask you to raise four fingers way up above your heads because we’re heading to the final quarter of play at Lambeau Field on Sunday night football with the Minnesota Vikings getting hammered by the Green Bay Packers by a score of 30-10 on Sunday Night Football.

Here’s the video stream for our live watch-along, which you can either watch here or on the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube channel.

The Vikings got the ball to start the second half, and as has been their wont all night, they went three-and-out. Green Bay started in Minnesota territory after a long punt return and a personal foul on Tye Smith, and the Packers went into the end zone again on a 4-yard touchdown run by A.J. Dillon. Mason Crosby was good on the extra point, and the Packers’ lead was extended to 27-3.

Minnesota actually managed to make it to midfield on their next possession, but turned it over on downs as Sean Mannion’s pass to Justin Jefferson fell incomplete. Green Bay added more points on the next drive, as Crosby again connected on a 37-yard field goal to make it 30-3.

The Vikings’ last drive of the quarter gave us the play of the night (so far) for the Vikings, as center Garrett Bradbury caught a deflected pass and rumbled for a 21-yard gain.

On the last play of the third quarter, the Vikings managed to get into the end zone! Sean Mannion got his first even NFL touchdown pass, as he found K.J. Osborn for a 14-yard score! Greg Joseph hit the extra point, and that made it 30-10.

As we move to the fourth quarter of play, the Vikings trail the Packers by a score of 30-10 and the competitive portion of the 2021 season will be over in about fifteen minutes. Come join us for it anyway, eh?