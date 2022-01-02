Green Bay Packers 37, Minnesota Vikings 10: Vikings’ playoff hopes end on Sunday Night Football

The Minnesota Vikings went into their Sunday Night Football matchup at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers with their backup quarterback leading the way.

And it went pretty much exactly the way that you’d expect.

The Vikings’ offense did just about nothing all night against the Green Bay defense, and the defense eventually wore down to allow the Packers to win by a final score of 37-10. The victory eliminates the Vikings from playoff contention and gives the Packers the #1 seed in the NFC playoffs with one week left in the regular season.

Green Bay struck first, taking the opening kickoff and turning it into a 35-yard field goal from Mason Crosby to give them an early 3-0 lead. The Vikings’ first possession ended on a turnover on downs as a 4th-down pass fell incomplete just over midfield.

The Packers then had a turnover on downs of their own on the next possession, as they turned it over at the Minnesota 11-yard line. The Packers then had a turnover on downs of their own, but could not take advantage of it. Green Bay then took the ball and once again marched down the field, but once again had to settle for another field goal attempt from Crosby, who connected from 36 yards out to make the score 6-0 with just over nine minutes remaining in the half.

Green Bay finally put the ball into the end zone with just over four minutes remaining in the first half, as Aaron Rodgers found Allen Lazard for a 20-yard touchdown to make the score 13-0. After yet another three-and-out for the Minnesota offense, the Packers went down the field uncontested again, with Rodgers connecting with Davante Adams for an 11-yard score to make it 20-0.

Minnesota did manage to dent the scoreboard before halftime, as Greg Joseph connected on a 51-yard field goal to make it 20-3. That marks the longest field goal made at Lambeau Field during the month of January, so the Vikings have that going for them. . .which is nice.

Green Bay added more points on their first possession of the second half, as A.J. Dillon scored from 4 yards out to extend the lead to 27-3. Green Bay then added another field goal to make it 30-3 before the end of the third quarter.

The Vikings did get an unusual highlight towards the end of the third quarter, as center Garrett Bradbury caught a deflected pass and rambled for a 21-yard gain.

That led to the Vikings’ first touchdown of the night, as Sean Mannion found K.J. Osborn for a 14-yard touchdown to cut the score to 30-10.

The Packers then went right back down the field and scored again, with A.J. Dillon going into the end zone again from 7 yards out to put Green Bay’s lead back to 37-10.

I’m not going to recap the stats for this one, because none of them mean anything. The season is over.

Minnesota will finish the season next week with an utterly meaningless game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The competitive portion of the 2021 NFL season for the Minnesota Vikings is over, as they fall to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football by a final score of 37-10. Thanks to everyone that got their coverage of this week’s game right here at The Daily Norseman!