Week 17 NFL Discussion

We know that our game isn’t happening until this evening, but there are still plenty of other NFL games that will be taking place this Sunday before our game happens. That can only mean one thing.
Yes, it is once again time for another RED ZONE SUNDAY here at The Daily Norseman, where we can just sit back, relax, and enjoy the NFL action while we’re waiting for the Minnesota Vikings to take the field.
Here are all the maps from the good folks at 506 Sports to show you which games are being shown in which areas in case you don’t have the Red Zone Channel. FOX has the doubleheader for this week.
Games on CBS (early unless indicated)
- Blue: New York Giants at Chicago Bears - Spero Dedes, Jay Feely - DirecTV Ch 705
- Red: Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals - Jim Nantz, Tony Romo - DirecTV Ch 706
- Orange: Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots - Andrew Catalon, James Lofton - DirecTV Ch 707
- Yellow: Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans - Kevin Harlan, Trent Green - DirecTV Ch 708
- Green: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (LATE) - Ian Eagle, Charles Davis - DirecTV Ch 714
- Aqua: Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers (LATE) - Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta - DirecTV Ch 715
Early Games on FOX
- Green: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts - Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma - DirecTV Ch 709
- Yellow: Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills - Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez - DirecTV Ch 710
- Blue: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team - Aaron Goldsmith, Mark Schlereth - DirecTV Ch 711
- Red: Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens - Adam Amin, Greg Olsen - DirecTV Ch 712
- Orange: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets - Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston - DirecTV Ch 713
Late Games on FOX
- Red: Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys - Joe Buck, Troy Aikman - DirecTV Ch 716
- Green: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints - Brandon Gaudin, Matt Millen - DirecTV Ch 717
- Blue: Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks - Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib - DirecTV Ch 718
The Monday Night Football game for this week will be an AFC North matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
So, if you’re going to be watching NFL football this afternoon while you’re waiting for our game to start up, come on in and watch/comment on the games with us! We’ll be bringing you coverage with our game start at around ninety minutes before kickoff when the inactive lists come out.
Enjoy the games, everyone!
