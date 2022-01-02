Week 17 NFL Discussion

We know that our game isn’t happening until this evening, but there are still plenty of other NFL games that will be taking place this Sunday before our game happens. That can only mean one thing.

Yes, it is once again time for another RED ZONE SUNDAY here at The Daily Norseman, where we can just sit back, relax, and enjoy the NFL action while we’re waiting for the Minnesota Vikings to take the field.

Here are all the maps from the good folks at 506 Sports to show you which games are being shown in which areas in case you don’t have the Red Zone Channel. FOX has the doubleheader for this week.

Games on CBS (early unless indicated)

Early Games on FOX

Late Games on FOX

The Monday Night Football game for this week will be an AFC North matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

So, if you’re going to be watching NFL football this afternoon while you’re waiting for our game to start up, come on in and watch/comment on the games with us! We’ll be bringing you coverage with our game start at around ninety minutes before kickoff when the inactive lists come out.

Enjoy the games, everyone!