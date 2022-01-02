Vikings at Packers - CTP’s: The Final Score

Vikings at Packers. The Minnesota Vikings will attempt to sweep the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in Lambeau and cold January night. Can they do it? Not at all. The Vikes need to win out to have a hope of making the playoffs, but this got even tougher with the loss of Kirk Cousins to the Covid-IR list. He’s not the only Vikings player out either. Starter Michael Pierce at nose tackle was ruled out. Will Armon Watts step into the start, or will Dalvin Tomlinson move to the middle? Watts started at nose tackle. It didn’t matter. Sean Mannion gets the start, meaning expect to see Dalvin Cook get a heavy run load. Will it work? Not even close. Will you join us in the final 2:00, find out, and react? We invite you to LIVE!

1) Highlights

2) Lowlights

3) Speed round and your questions

4) What’s ahead

The Final Score [the name for CTP’s Postgame show] is ready for the season. There are 4 new regulars and the occasional guest. The focus will be on you the fan, and how you felt the team did. Hopefully racking up the wins in the regular season. Today, Jayson Brown, Flip Mazzi, Matt Anderson will attempt to join us from Lambeau, and Dave will all be here. Did you like what you saw? #SKOL

Fan with us!!! Regulars Jayson Brown @brownjayson, Flip Mazzi @Flipmazzi, Matt Anderson @MattAnderson_8, and Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this @Climb_ThePocket Network’s & @DailyNorseman’s production.