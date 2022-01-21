 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Friday January 21, 2022

By MarkSP18
North Carolina v Pittsburgh Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Happy Friday!

As we prepare for the weekend and hopefully for most of you, a couple of days off, we look forward to NOT watching our favorite team in the NFL Divisional Playoff games for the second year in a row.

Hopefully the games will be competitive but, to be honest, I do not have much rooting interest.

Change is upon us and we know what the main debate point is about now, don’t we.

Let’s try to keep it on point.

Around DN since the last Open Thread

The Vikings have concluded their interviews with GM candidates with some of our favorites not getting a shot here. Perhaps they declined?

Other Vikings News

Zone coverage says Zimmer was not the only reason the team failed.

Media Selection of the Day

Don’t know how to do this so you get nothing and you’ll like it!

Mock Draft Simulators

https://fanspeak.com/ontheclock-nfl-mock-draft-simulator/

Fanspeak has a paid version that allows trades!

https://www.profootballnetwork.com/mockdraft/

https://www.pff.com/draft/nfl-mock-draft-simulator

https://first-pick.com/

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

