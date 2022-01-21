SB Nation Reacts: Looking ahead to this weekend’s action

It’s time for another round of our SB Nation Reacts, and since the Minnesota Vikings weren’t a part of this week’s polling. . .after all, they haven’t made their final decisions on the head coaching or general manager fronts (yet). . .we’re going to do something a little different and look forward to this weekend’s action. We’ll take a look at what the national audience said concerning this week’s polling and then drop our own polls at the end to see how we compare.

The first question is which of this weekend’s four games are you looking forward to the most. Not surprisingly, the winner of this one was the big matchup at Arrowhead between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

The other two questions have to do with which of the four remaining teams in each conference you’d most like to see in the Super Bowl this February. The winner of this one will have to pull off an upset this weekend, as the Los Angeles Rams took the top spot. I also have a feeling that Green Bay is not going to finish quite as high in our poll as they did in this one.

On the AFC side, the top spot goes to the Buffalo Bills. . .again, not a surprise. The Cincinnati Bengals coming in at #2 isn’t a huge surprise, either.

With that, we want to know what you as Minnesota Vikings fans think of these questions. A lot of you probably answered the questions as part of the national polling, but this will give everyone an opportunity to jump into the debate.

Next week, if the Vikings have hired a new GM and/or head coach, we’ll likely have some more Vikings-centric questions. For now, however, take this opportunity to look forward to the Divisional Playoffs.

