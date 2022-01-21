Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Divisional Round

We’re on the eve of the Divisional Playoffs in the National Football League, and it’s time for the folks that power your favorite Minnesota Vikings’ website to put it on the table and declare who they’re picking this weekend.

Let’s start by checking out how we did last week.

GA Skol: 5-1 straight-up, 5-1 against the spread, 5-1 over/under

Ed Brodmarkle: 5-1 straight-up, 5-1 against the spread, 2-4 over/under

Eric Thompson: 5-1 straight-up, 5-1 against the spread, 1-5 over/under

Christopher Gates: 4-2 straight-up, 4-2 against the spread, 1-4 over/under (1 push)

Warren Ludford: 4-2 straight-up, 1-5 against the spread, 5-1 over/under

GA Skol pretty clearly had the best week out of all of us. How good? This good.

Yep, GA Skol was the top prognosticator on all of Tallysight for Wild Card Weekend. That’s pretty sweet, eh?

With that, we’re on to this week’s picks. Ed will have his picks in before the games start, but as of now we’re only in complete agreement on one of the four games. As always, these picks are subject to change right up until the games kick off, and the lines may have changed since each of us put our selections into the Tallysight system. For the latest lines, you can check out our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Niners at Packers: Warren and Chris have San Francisco, Eric and GA Skol have Green Bay

Rams at Buccaneers: Eric has Los Angeles, everyone else has Tampa Bay

Bills at Chiefs: Chris has Kansas City, everyone else has Buffalo

Those are the picks for this week, ladies and gentlemen! We’ll be right back here for Championship Weekend next Sunday.