Two Old Bloggers - Finalists for GM, Not for HC

Your Minnesota Vikings have narrowed the general manager search down to 2 finalists. Ryan Poles and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will come to town Tuesday and Wednesday for the in-person and on-site final interviews, and afterward for wine and dining. The Head coach interviews continue on Zoom. Several are complete, while others are pending, and others are not yet on the list. The newly hired GM will contribute to the HC hire. With the moratorium on no interviews in place, until a team is eliminated from the playoffs, we wait to hear. Darren and Dave of 2OB talk all of this, and an Offensive Coordinator discussion, plus a look at cornerbacks. Who needs good ones, right?

Here is the Purple Insider podcast referred to: Former Bills director of player personnel Jim Monos explains what it’s like in an NFL front office

