We’re doing a live watch-along for Sunday’s late game

The season might be over for the Minnesota Vikings, but since we had so damn much fun doing the two live watch-alongs that we did during the regular season that it’s been decided that we’re doing one for the playoffs, too.

Yes, yours truly will once again be joining Drew and Ted for the always aptly-named Vikings Report with Drew and Ted, and we’ll be doing a live watch-along for Sunday night’s playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s going to be a big one, as the winner will get the right to host the AFC Championship Game following the Cincinnati Bengals upsetting the Tennessee Titans in today’s AFC Divisional Round.

We’re going to be talking about a lot of stuff concerning the Vikings during this game, including the head coaching and general manager searches. It will be a bit different from the ones we did during the season because while we’ll obviously be paying attention to the game, we’re a little freer to talk about some other things.

Speaking of that, during this watch-along we’ll be taking calls. Yes, you’ll actually be able to come on the show and ask us some questions about any number of topics. I’ll be putting a post up sometime tomorrow afternoon with the stream of the show and we’ll have more details on that in that post.

(I say that because I’m not 100% sure how it’s going to work. . .I’m not the producer or anything, after all.)

So, if you want to listen to us talk about what should be a great football game and talk about the future of the Minnesota Vikings, we’ll be on live starting approximately 30 minutes before the kickoff of Bills/Chiefs, which is around 5:00 PM Central time. We hope to see you there for the festivities!