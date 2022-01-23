Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Sunday January 23, 2022

The Packer lost!

The Bengals got by the Titans even though Burrow was sacked 9 times. I kept yelling throw the ball away and he kept taking sacks. A couple of times he was in field goal range too. Good thing they won or that would have been a talking point for sure. But he played it safe and they got the win in a pretty good game.

The playoff games today are the Bucs vs the Rams and the Bills vs the Chiefs. They look like really good games on paper. Hopefully they are competitive and entertaining.

We can use this thread to discuss those games because I am too lazy to create a separate thread.

Two favorites have “apparently” emerged as favorites for the Vikings GM job.

I don’t have much of an opinion for either but lean towards Poles due to his football background which is admittedly biased.

Not sure I’m ready for more nerd stats.

I would not mind the idea of hiring one as GM and the other as Executive VP of something or other.

The Bears are interviewing Ryan Poles (one of our “finalists”) as he is a finalist for them too.

Jim Caldwell has to correct an erroneous “report” that he turned down a Vikings interview request.

