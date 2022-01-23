LIVE Bills/Chiefs watch-along and Vikings discussion

It’s nearly time for the final game of the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL playoffs to get underway from Arrowhead Stadium, and we wanted to have a little bit of fun with it.

Yours truly is joining Drew and Ted from the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted podcast for a live watch-along of this afternoon/evening’s final game. It will be the Buffalo Bills taking to the road to battle the Kansas City Chiefs for the right to host the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals next weekend.

There are two ways that you can follow along with the show. You can either go to the Drew and Ted YouTube page (linked above there), where you can log in to interact with the show, or you can watch on the embedded player below.

We aren’t just going to be talking about the game, however. . .we’ll also be talking about the Minnesota Vikings head coach/GM search and taking questions from viewers. We’re even going to give people the opportunity to call in and join us! (I have no idea how that’s going to work. . .someone will outline the procedures for that at some point.)

So, if you’re going to be watching this last game here, come on in and watch it with us and talk some Vikings as well!