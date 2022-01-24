Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Monday January 24, 2022

Wow! What a couple of great football games yesterday! Actually, all the games this weekend for competitive and went down to the wire. Unlike recent past Vikings playoff exits.
I look forward to the day our Vikings not only make the playoffs, but be competitive too.
Around DN since the last Open Thread
A good fanpost was posted by mthon77 where he provides his answer as to what impact we should expect from a rookie.
Other Vikings News
Pro Football Network provides news and rumors for today.
Media Selection of the Day
Don’t know how to do this so you get nothing and you’ll like it!
Mock Draft Simulators
https://fanspeak.com/ontheclock-nfl-mock-draft-simulator/
Fanspeak has a paid version that allows trades!
https://www.profootballnetwork.com/mockdraft/
https://www.pff.com/draft/nfl-mock-draft-simulator
