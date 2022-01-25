It is Monday and after an incredible Divisional Round, Tyler and Deshawn are back to discuss the future of the Minnesota Vikings. The guys will give a quick update on the general manager and head coaching searches before diving headfirst into offseason talk. What can the Vikings take away from a wildly entertaining divisional round? We will also bring you the first Mock Draft of the 2022 offseason. Which way will the board fall for the Minnesota Vikings? Tune in to find out on Mock Draft Mondays!

Other talking points for tonight’s show:

- Updates on the GM & HC searches

- Was that Divisional Round the best weekend of football you ever saw?

- Overtime rules, do we need new ones?

- Firing up the mock draft machine

The mock version 1.0 results:

