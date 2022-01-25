Report: Chicago Bears to hire Ryan Poles as new General Manager

It’s decision week for the Minnesota Vikings in their search for Rick Spielman’s replacement as the team’s General Manager. They are set to interview both of their finalists this week, but it appears that their decision may have already been made for them.

Bears are finalizing a deal to hire Chiefs’ Assistant Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles as their next general manager, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2022

Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that the Chicago Bears are finalizing a deal to hire Kansas City Chiefs’ Assistant Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles to be their new General Manager. The Vikings were set to interview Poles on Wednesday afternoon, but it doesn’t appear as though they’re going to get that opportunity.

With this news, it appears that the Vikings’ GM job is going to go to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the Cleveland Browns’ VP of Football Operations. Adofo-Mensah is in the Twin Cities to interview with the Vikings today, and the Vikings had not made any requests for second interviews with any other candidates.

So, the proverbial white smoke is likely going to be rising from Eagan here very shortly. Once things become official, we will bring the news to you here.