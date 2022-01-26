Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Wednesday January 26, 2022

Looks like we’ll be hiring Kwesi Adolfo-Mensah. KAM was one of the two finalists the Vikings brought in for a 2nd round of interviews. He is the more analytical of the two. Ryan Poles the other candidate has signed with the Chicago Bears. Kwesi has a background in business with an undergrad degree from Princeton in Economics and a Masters Degree in Economics from Stanford. He’s been working in the NFL since 2013 and, quite frankly, I think he can understand football. He worked his way up in the 49ers Research in Development department eventually managing the department. Then last year he went to the Browns as VP of Football Operations. He relatively young at 40, but is intelligent and has enough experience to be dangerous.

