Vikings Report talks about Kwesi Adofo-Mensah with Nick Olson LIVE

A new era has started for the Minnesota Vikings, as the team announced the hiring of (now former) Cleveland Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their new General Manager.

What does this mean for the Vikings going forward? We’re going to talk about just that this evening with Nick Olson of Vikings Territory and Zone Coverage (as well as our own Climbing the Pocket network).

As always, you can watch the show either in the embedded player below or on the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube Channel.

Nick always has good insights as far as analytics are concerned, and that appears to be one of the strong suits of the Vikings’ new GM. So, hopefully he can shed some light on what this hiring means for the Vikings going forward.

