Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Thursday January 26, 2022

Well, the team has officially hired Kwesi. I like the hire a lot. We have someone with excellent business acumen that has also been in the league nearly a decade. He seems like an ideal pick to me. Of course, I really have no insight other than looking into what has been written about his background. Hoping for a better run than the last regime.
Around DN since the last Open Thread
Mark asks What Should Kwesi Adofo-Mensah do with Kirk Cousins’ Contract?
wludford continues the debate, Are Wins a QB Stat?
Chris writes about the Vikings making the GM hire official
Other Vikings News
Josh Edwards of CBS Sports writes about the Vikings New GM
Predominantly Orange throws out some Broncos/Vikings Trade Ideas
Andrew Krammer at the StarTribune writes about Kwesi’s Rise Through the Ranks
Media Selection of the Day
Get your Daily Fantasy Advice
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...