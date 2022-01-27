Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Thursday January 26, 2022

Well, the team has officially hired Kwesi. I like the hire a lot. We have someone with excellent business acumen that has also been in the league nearly a decade. He seems like an ideal pick to me. Of course, I really have no insight other than looking into what has been written about his background. Hoping for a better run than the last regime.

Around DN since the last Open Thread

Mark asks What Should Kwesi Adofo-Mensah do with Kirk Cousins’ Contract?

wludford continues the debate, Are Wins a QB Stat?

Chris writes about the Vikings making the GM hire official

Other Vikings News

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports writes about the Vikings New GM

Predominantly Orange throws out some Broncos/Vikings Trade Ideas

Andrew Krammer at the StarTribune writes about Kwesi’s Rise Through the Ranks

Media Selection of the Day

Get your Daily Fantasy Advice

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: