Unbelievable! - A New Direction

BJ Reidell and Drew Mahowald discuss the hiring of new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Daily Norseman and the Climbing The Pocket Network have joined forces to create a one-stop shop for Vikings podcasts delivered to your eardrums daily. This collection of shows promises to deliver the top independent voices covering the Vikings from every angle.

In this episode:

BJ Reidell and Drew Mahowald discuss the hiring of new Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the swift change in philosophy it symbolizes following the end of the Rick Spielman-Mike Zimmer era.

