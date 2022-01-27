Watch Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s introductory press conference

It’s the first full day of the Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era for the Minnesota Vikings, and the new boss had his first opportunity to address the team’s fans on Thursday morning.

Adofo-Mensah spoke for about 40 minutes at a press conference this morning at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center. You can see the video of the press conference embedded below, courtesy of the Vikings’ FaceBook page.

I, personally, have not yet gotten an opportunity to watch the presser myself, as it was taking place while I was driving to work this morning. The impression that I seem to be getting from the people on social media that did watch it is that Adofo-Mensah was very impressive, articulating his vision for the team going forward and thanking those people that helped him to reach this point.

If you have already seen today’s press conference, or if you’re finally getting a chance to watch it here, give us your impressions of the new leader of the purple, folks!