Vikings Daily SITREP - Kwesi Adofo Mensah Our Star Hero

The Vikings introduced Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and he had his opening presser. Flip Mazzi gets real about what it means to him and to Vikings fans on today’s Vikings Daily SITREP. Do you buy in?

By Luft Krigare
Your Minnesota Vikings had a press conference where Mark Wilf introduced Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as the new general manager to lead the team. Flip Mazzi of CTP’s Viking Hot Takes does today’s Vikings Daily SITREP. As a Ghanaian-American like Adofo-Mensah, Flip was emotional on the move. He said, “He is our star hero.” He and producer Dave reacted to the press conference. Kwesi’s had a successful start and points to a bright future. He promised to talk to the players, build a collaborative environment, and work to win championships. Will he?

Do you buy in?

Fan with us!!! Flip Mazzi @flipmazzi and Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this @Climb_ThePocket Network’s & @DailyNorseman’s production.

