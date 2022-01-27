Vikings Daily SITREP - Kwesi Adofo Mensah Our Star Hero

Your Minnesota Vikings had a press conference where Mark Wilf introduced Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as the new general manager to lead the team. Flip Mazzi of CTP’s Viking Hot Takes does today’s Vikings Daily SITREP. As a Ghanaian-American like Adofo-Mensah, Flip was emotional on the move. He said, “He is our star hero.” He and producer Dave reacted to the press conference. Kwesi’s had a successful start and points to a bright future. He promised to talk to the players, build a collaborative environment, and work to win championships. Will he?

Do you buy in?

Fan with us!!! Flip Mazzi @flipmazzi and Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this @Climb_ThePocket Network’s & @DailyNorseman’s production.