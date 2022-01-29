SB Nation Reacts: Calling your Super Bowl shot

It’s time for another look at our SB Nation Reacts, and while we don’t have a question specific to the Minnesota Vikings for this week, that just gives us another opportunity to weigh in on another topic of greater interest.

One of the questions that was in our national survey this week concerns the potential Super Bowl matchups. The question asked which Super Bowl matchup would fans most like to see. Here are the results of that poll question.

The top response, with 40% of the vote, was a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams. If this matchup were to happen, it would make the Rams the second team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium. . .the second in a row, in fact, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did that just last year when they defeated Kansas City.

This would also be a rematch of one of the most epic regular-season games in recent memory, that being the 2018 matchup at the L.A. Coliseum when the two teams nearly melted the scoreboard in a 54-51 Rams victory. The Chiefs had an opportunity to win that one despite five turnovers, including three interceptions by Patrick Mahomes, but lost it when Jared Goff found Gerald Everett for the winning touchdown with just under two minutes remaining.

The 49ers aren’t getting a lot of love from anybody. . .only about 1⁄ 3 of respondents want the Niners in the Super Bowl, as their two potential matchups are at the bottom of the list in this week’s poll. On the AFC side, the responses are about even. . .51% of respondents chose a matchup involving the Chiefs, while 49% picked a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals representing the AFC.

So, we’ll ask you. . .what Super Bowl matchup do you want to see in two weeks, folks? (Not the one you think will actually happen. . .that’s going to be a question in a separate post.)

Poll Which Super Bowl matchup do you WANT to see? Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams

Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Rams

Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers vote view results 23% Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams (11 votes)

26% Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers (12 votes)

45% Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Rams (21 votes)

4% Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers (2 votes) 46 votes total Vote Now

