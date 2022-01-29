Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Championship Weekend

Ladies and gentlemen, I am sad to announce that there are only three more games remaining in this NFL season. It’s Championship Weekend, and after that all we’ve got to keep an eye on is this year’s Super Bowl before we hit the annual dry spell that runs until Training Camp opens.

(Well, there’s the draft and some other stuff, but you know what I mean.)

That means that there’s only going to be one more of these prediction posts after this one, so let’s get to it, shall we? Who are the guys from your favorite Minnesota Vikings website picking to play for the big silver trophy in a couple of weeks?

Here’s how everyone did last week:

Christopher Gates: 2-2 straight-up, 3-1 against the spread, 3-1 over/under

Ed Brodmarkle: 2-2 straight-up, 2-2 against the spread, 3-1 over/under

Eric Thompson: 1-3 straight-up, 1-3 against the spread, 3-1 over/under

Warren Ludford: 1-3 straight-up, 1-3 against the spread, 3-1 over/under

GA Skol: 0-4 straight-up, 0-4 against the spread, 2-2 over/under

Yes, after being the top selector on all of Tallysight on Wild Card weekend, GA Skol had a bit of a rough week in the Divisional Round. As they say, sometimes you’re the windshield, sometimes you’re the bug. None of us were especially great straight-up in the Divisional Round, though it doesn’t help that we all took an L on the only game that we had a consensus on last week (Bengals at Titans).

Here’s how all of our records look for the post-season:

Ed Brodmarkle: 7-3 straight-up, 7-3 against the spread, 5-5 over/under

Christopher Gates: 6-4 straight-up, 7-3 against the spread, 4-5 over/under (1 push)

Eric Thompson: 6-4 straight-up, 6-4 against the spread, 4-6 over/under

GA Skol: 5-5 straight-up, 5-5 against the spread, 7-3 over/under

Warren Ludford: 5-5 straight-up, 2-8 against the spread, 8-2 over/under

With that, here’s what we’ve got for Championship Weekend. Once again, these picks are subject to change right up until each game kicks off, and the lines may differ now from what they were when our picks first got put into the Tallysight system. For the latest lines, you can check out our friends from the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Our five selectors are projecting three different Super Bowl matchups.

Eric: Chiefs vs Rams

Chris: Bengals vs 49ers

Warren: Chiefs vs 49ers

GA Skol: Chiefs vs Rams

Ed: Chiefs vs Rams

What do you think, ladies and gentlemen? Who are your picks to advance to the big game in two weeks in Los Angeles?

Poll 2021 AFC Championship Game: WHO YA GOT?! Cincinnati Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs vote view results 33% Cincinnati Bengals (20 votes)

66% Kansas City Chiefs (39 votes) 59 votes total Vote Now