Two Old Bloggers - Decision Time! HC & QB

Your Minnesota Vikings now have Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their brand-new general manager. He is now faced with numerous decisions. It is decision time for who will be the next head coach as interviews continue and on the team’s 2 QB’s under contract. Patrick Graham, the Giants defensive coordinator this morning, and rumors of Michigan head coach this afternoon. There is Kirk Cousins who is talented but will cost $45M in 2022. There is also Kellen Mond, who was barely used and is a big unknown. Then there is the draft and who might be available. Malik Willis is a fan favorite name to consider. These will be the first and most critical moves Kwesi will make soon.

On top of all that, Darren will provide some Deep Thoughts on the safety position, and what the team may do moving into the next season.

Two Old Bloggers are comprised of Dave and Darren, who both started blogging on the Purple decades ago. They will talk over issues and events in the offseason, so get ready for the Climbing The Pocket and Daily Norseman 2OB commentary and interaction show!

Here are the themes for the show:

#1 - KAM’s our man

#2 - What’s the plan at QB?

#3 - Safety position

