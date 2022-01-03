Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Monday January 3, 2022

Good Morning!
Whelp, that season was a disaster. There is always next year!
Around the DN since our last Open Thread:
wludford writes Vikings Off-Season Could Bring Massive Changes
wludford also writes about the Packers Put Vikings Out of Their Misery
Chris has his Sunday Night Football recap
Vikings News from Other Sources:
Zimmer’s Post Game Presser is up on vikings.com
News from Around the League:
PFT has the updated Week 18 Schedule
