Vikings place three starting OL on COVID-19 list

The final week of the 2021 NFL season is upon us for the Minnesota Vikings, and it’s gotten off to quite the start.

The team has announced that three of the five members of the current starting offensive line have been placed on the COVID-19 list. They are left tackle Christian Darrisaw, left guard Ezra Cleveland, and right tackle Brian O’Neill. With the new protocols, because they got their positive tests on a Monday, there’s still a chance that they could test out of the protocols before Sunday’s finale at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Chicago Bears.

Cleveland and O’Neill have started every game for the Vikings this season and have played almost all of the offensive snaps. Darrisaw has been in and out of the lineup with injuries and now has COVID to deal with.

The team also placed linebacker Eric Kendricks and safety Camryn Bynum on the COVID list. It is believed that all five of the players that the Vikings placed on the COVID list on Monday are fully vaccinated, though if we get news or indications otherwise we will share them with you.

There was some good news from the COVID side of things, as the team activated DE Patrick Jones II from the list. The team has also released quarterback Kyle Sloter.

A rough start to the final week of the season for the Vikings. If there are any additional details to this story or anything like that we will provide them as soon as we’re able.