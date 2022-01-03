Vikings Reportedly Preparing to Replace Mike Zimmer at the End of the Season

According to reporting from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Vikings are preparing to move on from head coach Mike Zimmer at the end of the season.

La Canfora says that league sources have confirmed that the Vikings, along with the Bears and Broncos, are preparing to search for a new head coach, and that the coaching staffs within those organizations are bracing for the possibility of being elsewhere next season.

He also said that while no decisions have been finalized, those within the organizations would not be surprised to see a coaching change.

Indeed, from his comments in press conferences yesterday and today, I suspect Mike Zimmer knows the end is near. No official statement has been made at this time, but all signs point to the Wilfs moving on from Mike Zimmer after the Bears game on Sunday.

Stay tuned.