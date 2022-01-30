Conference Championship Game Discussion

There are only three games remaining in the 2021 NFL season, and two of them are taking pace today as the AFC and NFC Championship Games are set to kick off here shortly.

Up first will be the AFC Championship Game, as the Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Cincinnati got here by beating the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card round and then taking down the top-seeded Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round. Kansas City advanced to their fourth straight AFC Championship Game by blowing out the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round and winning an epic battle against the Buffalo Bills last week.

This game will be broadcast on CBS, with kickoff slated for 2:05 PM Central time. So, we’re just getting ready for that one to get underway.

That will be followed by the NFC Championship Game, with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers renewing their NFC West rivalry for the right to go to the Super Bow. San Francisco took down the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round and then did the world a favor by defeating the Green Bay Packers last weekend. The Rams got to this stage by knocking off the Philadelphia Eagles and then nearly coughing up a massive lead against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week before pulling out the victory. The Niners won both of the games between these two teams this year and have won six in a row against the Rams.

The NFC Championship Game will be aired on FOX, with kickoff scheduled for 5:40 PM Central time.

If you’re going to be watching today’s game, ladies and gentlemen, you can come out here and hang out with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans to keep track of all the action.

Enjoy the football, everyone!