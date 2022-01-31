Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Monday January 31, 2022

Around DN since the last Open Thread

2nd Interviews for the Head Coaching Candidates are coming this week.

wludford has Jim Harbaugh: Why He Makes Sense and Why He Doesn’t

wludford also has details about Analytics and Kwesi

You can go back and see how the DN Staff did with the game picks.

26% of SB Nation Reactions predicted the Bengals v the Rams.

Other Vikings News

Vegas already has odds on a Jim Harbaugh replacement at Michigan

Bring Me the News says if Harbaugh is Hired the Franchise Belongs to Him

Kirk Cousins has replaced A A Ron in the Pro Bowl

Media Selection of the Day

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: