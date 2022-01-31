Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Monday January 31, 2022

Around DN since the last Open Thread
2nd Interviews for the Head Coaching Candidates are coming this week.
wludford has Jim Harbaugh: Why He Makes Sense and Why He Doesn’t
wludford also has details about Analytics and Kwesi
You can go back and see how the DN Staff did with the game picks.
26% of SB Nation Reactions predicted the Bengals v the Rams.
Other Vikings News
Vegas already has odds on a Jim Harbaugh replacement at Michigan
Bring Me the News says if Harbaugh is Hired the Franchise Belongs to Him
Kirk Cousins has replaced A A Ron in the Pro Bowl
Media Selection of the Day
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...