Vikings complete second interview with Kevin O’Connell

The process for the Minnesota Vikings to find their next head coach is reaching the final stages, and the team conducted the first of what is expected to be a handful of second interviews with potential candidates on Monday.

Vikings’ brass flew out to Los Angeles on Monday and interviewed Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell for their head coaching job.

We have completed our 2nd interview with Rams Offensive Coordinator Kevin O'Connell for our open Head Coach position.



O’Connell is starting preparations for Super Bowl LVI in a couple of weeks, as the Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday to advance. He is the first of what we believe will be a handful of second interviews with coaches they have already spoken with in their quest to find Mike Zimmer’s successor.

The Vikings also intend to interview Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for the head coaching position, and will reportedly also meet up with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as well. There’s also the potential 800-pound gorilla in the room named Jim Harbaugh, as the current Michigan coach spoke with Vikings’ ownership on Saturday and it is believed that there is mutual interest there. Whether you choose to believe that or not is entirely up to you.

(I think the Harbaugh camp is using the Vikings as a bargaining chip at this point, but what do I know?)

As we pointed out on Sunday, O’Connell has suddenly emerged as someone that the Jacksonville Jaguars want to potentially speak to for their head coaching vacancy. Unfortunately for them. . .and, depending on your viewpoint, fortunately for Minnesota. . .they can’t speak to O’Connell until after the Super Bowl concludes because they did not make contact with him prior to now. The Vikings did, and have now conducted that second interview with him.

I would be very surprised if we didn’t have a new head coach for the Minnesota Vikings by the end of the week. If it’s O’Connell or Morris, obviously they wouldn’t be starting until the day after the Super Bowl, but the team could certainly still name them the new head coach prior to that.

As more updates roll in, we will have them right here for you.