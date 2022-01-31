DeMeco Ryans declines second interview with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are going through the process of conducting second interviews with some of the leading candidates for their open head coach job, but one of their favored candidates has decided to stay right where he is.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has declined a second interview with Vikings’ ownership, indicating that he is going to remain on Kyle Shanahan’s staff in San Francisco.

Ryans’ defense had a pretty impressive run through the playoffs, holding the Niners’ three opponents to just 47 points over those three games. Unfortunately for him, they came up just short in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, falling to the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 20-17.

There were several Vikings’ writers out there. . .and by that I mean “myself”. . .that thought that Ryans might have had an inside track on the job because of his connection with new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Ryans and Adofo-Mensah worked together in San Francisco prior to Adofo Mensah’s departure for Cleveland.

The Vikings have at least one other second interview that they’ll be conducting on Monday, but it will not be with DeMeco Ryans. Are you disappointed that Ryans is staying with the 49ers, folks?