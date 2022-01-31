Vikings to conduct second interview with Patrick Graham on Tuesday

Late last week, New York Giants’ defensive coordinator Patrick Graham emerged as a bit of a surprise candidate for the Minnesota Vikings’ head coaching vacancy. Now, he’ll be getting another opportunity to impress Vikings’ ownership.

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press (among others) is reporting that the Vikings will host Graham for a second interview in Eagan on Tuesday.

As we pointed out in our initial story about him last week, Graham might not have gotten the Giants’ defense to impressive stats on paper. However, he is universally lauded by the members of the Giants’ defense and, to be honest, made them a lot better than they probably should have been given the talent that they have on that side of the ball.

For what it’s worth, new Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll has expressed that he hopes that Graham stays on to be his defensive coordinator, but getting a second interview with the Vikings makes that possibility at least a little bit less likely.

How do you feel about Patrick Graham getting another opportunity to interview for the Vikings’ head coaching job, folks?