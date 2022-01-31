Vikings to interview Jim Harbaugh for second time on Wednesday

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. . .and right now, it looks like the Minnesota Vikings’ head coaching search is being set ablaze.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting that the Vikings will be bringing in Michigan Wolverines’ head coach Jim Harbaugh for a second interview, which could potentially lead to his return to the NFL for the first time since the end of the 2014 season.

The Vikings first spoke with Harbaugh on Saturday and it is said that there is mutual interest on both sides. Now, with the team going through a round of second interviews, they’re going to give themselves an opportunity to see just how real that interest might be.

Harbaugh coached the San Francisco 49ers for four years, taking them to three NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl during that time. The Niners were a mess before he got there and were a mess for a few years after he left, but while he was on the sideline in San Francisco the Niners were one of the best teams in the league.

There’s nothing definitive yet, obviously, but this situation seems to be a lot closer to potentially happening than it was at this time a week ago.

Let us know your thoughts, everyone!