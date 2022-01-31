Vikings complete second interview with Raheem Morris

On Monday, the leadership of the Minnesota Vikings made a trip to Los Angeles to speak with a couple of coaches from the NFC Champions for the second time in their quest to find Mike Zimmer’s successor as their head coach.

Right after they spoke with Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, they sat down and conducted a second interview with their defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris.

Morris has head coaching experience in the NFL, as he was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2011 to 2013. He also had a brief stint as the Atlanta Falcons’ interim coach in 2020 after they fired Dan Quinn following an 0-5 start.

Much like they did with O’Connell, the Vikings were able to interview Morris this week because they had made contact with him prior to the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Had they not done so, they would have had to wait until after the Super Bowl to speak with him again.

The interview with Morris marks the second of what appears to be four second interviews the team will be conducting. The team will speak with New York Giants’ defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on Tuesday and Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on Wednesday. We’ll likely get a decision sometime shortly after that. When it happens, we’ll let you know right away.