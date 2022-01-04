Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Tuesday January 4, 2022

Good Morning!

Whelp, that season was a disaster. There is always next year!

Around the DN since our last Open Thread:

wludford has his Part II of the potential offseason changes.

wludford also writes about Jason Lacanforna reporting the Vikings will Fire Mike Zimmer this offseason.

The Vikings open up as Favorites for Sunday’s season finale.

Three of the starting five OL are on the COVID list.

Vikings News from Other Sources:

Josh Frey has the Vikings Draft Order Scenarios

News from Around the League:

Washington Football Team will announce their new name February 2, 2022

PFF has their 2022 Top-250 Fantasy Football players. The Vikings have 2 of the top 10. You can read without a subscription.

