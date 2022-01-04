Vikings activate Nick Vigil from COVID-19 list, add two more players

The COVID carousel continues for the Minnesota Vikings, as they’ve managed to get one player back from the list while adding two more to it.

Coming back from the COVID list is linebacker Nick Vigil, who missed the game against Green Bay on Sunday night due to the virus. Being added to the list are tight end Chris Herndon and practice squad cornerback Parry Nickerson.

Vigil has had a solid season for the Vikings in 2021, having gotten the opportunity to start 11 games so far. He’s largely been a part of the base defense, but has gotten some opportunities in other packages due to injuries to Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks.

Herndon, who the Vikings traded a fourth-round pick for this preseason in the wake of the injury to Irv Smith Jr., has mostly been a flop as far as his production has been concerned. This season, he’s caught just four passes for 40 yards and a touchdown. If he’s unable to clear protocols by Sunday, the only tight end on the practice squad for the team to call up to replace him is fifth-round pick Zach Davidson, who has not appeared in a game this season.

Nickerson has appeared in three games for the Vikings this season and has spent the entire season on the practice squad.

In addition to these moves, the team also added offensive lineman Cole Banwart to the practice squad. Banwart was undrafted out of Iowa in this past April’s NFL Draft, and has spent time on the practice squads of the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants this season.

Those are today’s roster moves from the Vikings. Hopefully over the next few days we’ll get some news of some more players clearing protocols before Sunday’s season finale.