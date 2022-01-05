Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Wednesday January 5, 2022

Good Morning!

No one has been fired yet and that is disappointing to a lot of you. Rumor has it Zim will be fired after the last game. The remaining question is, will Rick make it? We’ll find out soon enough.

Around the DN since our last Open Thread:

Nick Vigil is off the COVID list and the Vikings signed two other players.

Vikings News from Other Sources:

PurplePTSD has their Players of the Game from the Packers debacle

Will Ragatz writes It is Time for the Vikings to Move On from Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman

News from Around the League:

Ravens plan to honor Terrell Suggs during Ben Roethlisberger’s last game

NFL.com has the Players of the Week...Daniel Carlson getting one of them

