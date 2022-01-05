CTP’s In The Huddle - Demise of the Season

The demise of the season was capped off with a Sean Mannion lead defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers last Sunday night. However, the demise not only of the season but of the Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman-led Minnesota Vikings started much earlier than the cold game at Lambeau Field. Eric Eager of PFF will join the group tonight to discuss it in only the way he can. Having all the numbers as receipts allows him to make observations and take emotion out of the equation.

On tonight’s show in addition to Eric’s observations…

Agenda:

- How should the Vikings approach the Bears game?

- If we have to keep one of Kirk, Zim, or Rick who should it be?

- The most effective path to contention for the team?

- Malik Willis - Eric’s Mock Draft for PFF

Fan with us!!! Come join the @Climb_ThePocket Network’s and @DailyNorman’s “In The Huddle” show with host Jason Brown @brownjayson, Myles Gorham @MylesGorham85, Eric Eager of PFF @PFF_Eric, and possibly other CTP personalities. Producer Dave @Luft_Krigare in the truck.