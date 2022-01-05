Norse Code Podcast Episode 412: An Indictment

*****Download Link Here*****

Here’s the Defector piece on nepotism in coaching . There’s a lot of Vikings-specific stuff in it

. There’s a lot of Vikings-specific stuff in it There are a lot of studies on NFL teams and drafting, and in particular, how teams are not consistently good at it. This one from 2016 does a good job outlining the basic premise while this piece in Football Outsiders , which found Minnesota to be the second-best team at drafting in the five-year period between 2015 and 2019, ultimately concludes that drafting is random. The Washington Post also explored this in 2020, with the same conclusion

