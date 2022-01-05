Vikings Daily SITREP - If Kirk Cousins Leaves

What if Kirk Cousins leaves and what does that mean for the Minnesota Vikings building a contender? Since the Vikings have signed Kirk Cousins, the team has been mediocre. Sure, other factors play into it, but as Jayson points out, the size of the money being paid to him is also a contributing influence. What do you think? Do you agree?

Jayson Brown joined Producer Dave to discuss this issue briefly in a new segment that Climbing The Pocket is airing out, called Vikings Daily SITREP. In order to improve your situational awareness, we want to aggregate what is happening with the team we want to love.

