Vikings activate Kirk Cousins, Brian O’Neill from COVID-19 list

There was some positive news for the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday as it relates to their COVID-19 list, as two starters are now back in the fold.

The team has activated quarterback Kirk Cousins and offensive tackle Brian O’Neill from the COVID-19 list, putting both of them in line to be available for the season finale against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Cousins, as we know, wound up missing last week’s game against Green Bay and we were treated to an absolutely embarrassing offensive performance as a result. O’Neill’s recovery has been pretty darn fast, given that he was one of the group of players that went on the COVID list just this past Monday. He has apparently already presented the negative tests necessary to no longer be a part of the protocol.

With the activations of Cousins and O’Neill, the Vikings are now back to having seven players on their COVID list.

DE Tashawn Bower (added today)

S Camryn Bynum

G Ezra Cleveland

OT Christian Darrisaw

TE Chris Herndon

LB Eric Kendricks

CB Parry Nickerson (practice squad)

We’ll keep everyone apprised of any other movement on the Vikings’ roster involving the COVID list as this final week of the season continues.